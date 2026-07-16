Seismic Shock: New Zealand’s South Island Rattled
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck New Zealand's South Island, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. Initially recorded at 5.6 with a shallower depth of 10 km, the tremor's depth was later confirmed to be 53 km. The incident highlights the region's seismic activity.
- Country:
- New Zealand
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck New Zealand's South Island on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 53 kilometers (32.93 miles), marking a significant seismic event in the region. Initially, the quake was measured at a magnitude of 5.6 with a shallower depth of 10 kilometers.
This incident underscores the persistent seismic activity characterizing New Zealand, raising awareness about the need for preparedness against possible future earthquakes.