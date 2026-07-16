ICMR Drone Study Speeds Up TB Diagnosis in Remote Areas

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that using drones to transport tuberculosis (TB) sputum samples can dramatically reduce diagnostic delays and cut the financial burden on patients living in remote areas. The findings come from a study conducted under the i-DRONE initiative, highlighting how drone technology can strengthen healthcare delivery where access to diagnostic facilities remains limited.

The programme-based study was carried out in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in partnership with AIIMS Bibinagar and the District TB Office under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). Researchers compared the conventional system, where patients travelled to TB diagnostic centres, with a drone-enabled model that transported sputum samples collected at nearby health facilities.

Drone network cuts diagnosis time from 15 days to five

The study involved 840 participants and showed that the median turnaround time for TB diagnosis fell from 15 days to just five days after drones were introduced for transporting samples. The faster movement of specimens enabled earlier laboratory confirmation of tuberculosis, allowing patients to begin treatment sooner and helping healthcare workers make quicker clinical decisions.

The drone network connected 11 Primary Health Centres, 60 sub-centres and four TB Units, allowing patients to submit sputum samples closer to their homes instead of travelling long distances. This hub-and-spoke model improved access to testing while reducing the strain on people living in villages with limited transport options.

Patients spend far less on diagnosis

The research also found a dramatic reduction in the cost of seeking a TB diagnosis. Average out-of-pocket expenditure dropped from nearly ₹9,451 under the traditional system to around ₹91 after drone-based transport was introduced. The savings came from lower travel expenses, reduced wage losses and the availability of nearby sample collection centres.

Researchers noted that the median out-of-pocket expenditure during the drone phase was zero, showing that many participants did not have to spend anything on travel for diagnosis. This makes the approach particularly valuable for low-income households, where medical travel costs often delay healthcare.

ICMR Director General and Secretary, Department of Health Research, Dr Rajiv Bahl, said affordable and timely diagnosis remains essential for India's efforts to eliminate tuberculosis. He said the study demonstrates how technology can overcome geographical barriers while reducing the burden on patients living in remote communities.

Study supports wider use of drones in healthcare

Healthcare workers involved in the project reported that drone-assisted transport improved operational efficiency, reduced delays and gained community acceptance after initial awareness efforts. The study also identified practical challenges, including weather conditions, payload capacity and the need for continuous staff training, indicating that careful planning will be necessary before expanding the model.

The findings add to the growing body of evidence from the ICMR i-DRONE initiative, which is evaluating the use of drones for transporting vaccines, medicines, blood products, diagnostic samples and tissues to improve healthcare access in difficult terrains across India. Researchers noted that the study was conducted in one district and that further implementation in different regions will help generate additional evidence for future policy decisions.