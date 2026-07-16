Iraq's Oil Operations Resume: Navigating Drone Incidents and Regional Tensions

Iraq temporarily suspended oil loading at its Basra terminal after a drone incident; however, no damage was reported, and operations soon resumed. Another drone was reported at Faw port, while security concerns led to a shutdown at the Khor Mor gas field, impacting Kurdistan's power generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:54 IST
Iraq's Oil Operations Resume: Navigating Drone Incidents and Regional Tensions
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  • Iraq

Iraq halted oil loading operations at its Basra terminal temporarily after a drone was sighted. Although initial reports indicated a pause due to the attack, no damage or fires were reported, and activities resumed shortly thereafter, Iraqi oil and security sources informed Reuters.

The oil ministry clarified that loading operations in the southern ports continued normally, with the incident involving a tanker simply reporting a foreign object nearby. According to Ali Nazar, head of Iraq's oil marketer SOMO, the drone did not directly target Basra terminals.

In a related development, Dana Gas halted operations at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field due to security risks, which led to reduced power generation in Kurdistan. The Iran war continues to disrupt Iraq’s oil exports, necessitating alternative routes via Turkey and Syria as Baghdad balances ties with Iran and the U.S.

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