EU Overhauls Emissions Trading System to Boost Green Investment

The European Commission has introduced a comprehensive update to the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS), aiming to extend CO2 emission allowances for industries while encouraging investments in green technologies. This move comes as Europe attempts to reconcile environmental ambitions with industrial competitiveness.

The ETS, a pillar of the EU's climate policy, mandates that sectors like power plants, airlines, and shipping firms obtain permits for CO2 emissions, maintaining an overall emissions cap. The Commission's proposal includes reducing the annual emission cap rate from 2031 onwards, thereby aligning with the EU's 2040 climate objective to cut net emissions by 90%.

Despite resistance from countries relying on ETS revenue for public finances, notably Italy and Poland, the Commission intends to negotiate final revisions over the next year. The system's expansion to cover smaller ships and international flights reflects its crucial role in the EU's broader climate agenda amid a growing environmental backlash.