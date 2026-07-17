EU Overhauls Emissions Trading System to Boost Green Investment

The European Commission proposed changes to the EU's Emissions Trading System, allowing prolonged CO2 emissions while providing financial support for clean technology investments. The overhaul aims to balance concerns of competitiveness with environmental goals, amidst political pushback. The revised ETS will extend into future decades and involve more stringent conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:35 IST
EU Overhauls Emissions Trading System to Boost Green Investment
  • Country:
  • European Union

The European Commission has introduced a comprehensive update to the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS), aiming to extend CO2 emission allowances for industries while encouraging investments in green technologies. This move comes as Europe attempts to reconcile environmental ambitions with industrial competitiveness.

The ETS, a pillar of the EU's climate policy, mandates that sectors like power plants, airlines, and shipping firms obtain permits for CO2 emissions, maintaining an overall emissions cap. The Commission's proposal includes reducing the annual emission cap rate from 2031 onwards, thereby aligning with the EU's 2040 climate objective to cut net emissions by 90%.

Despite resistance from countries relying on ETS revenue for public finances, notably Italy and Poland, the Commission intends to negotiate final revisions over the next year. The system's expansion to cover smaller ships and international flights reflects its crucial role in the EU's broader climate agenda amid a growing environmental backlash.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026