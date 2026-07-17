EU's Emissions Trading System: Overhaul in the Works

The European Commission is set to propose a comprehensive revision of the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS), a crucial climate change policy. The planned overhaul aims to extend and adapt the system to meet future climate targets while addressing concerns about industrial competitiveness and market impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 09:31 IST
EU's Emissions Trading System: Overhaul in the Works
  • Country:
  • European Union

The European Commission is preparing to overhaul the EU's Emissions Trading System, the continent's most significant climate change policy, impacting power plants, industries, airlines, and shipping companies. The proposed changes aim to align the system with the EU's evolving climate goals.

Since its inception in 2005, the ETS has required European industries to purchase permits for each ton of CO2 emitted, thereby incentivizing cleaner technologies. However, the scheme needs revision to accommodate the EU's ambitious targets for 2030 and beyond, as running out of permits could hinder progress.

As the Commission's proposal unfolds, discussions will likely center around balancing climate targets with industrial competitiveness. Some EU countries argue that the ETS adds to industrial costs, while others push for maintaining a strong carbon pricing mechanism to support green investments. The upcoming negotiations are set to shape the EU's climate strategy significantly.

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