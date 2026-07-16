Hungary Probes Alleged Misuse of Funds Under Orban

Hungary's government, led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, has alerted police to potential misuse of funds for educational software purchases under Viktor Orban's administration. Zoltan Tanacs highlighted issues of monopolistic practices and high costs. The EU has promised funds to Hungary, conditional on addressing corruption concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:33 IST
Hungary Probes Alleged Misuse of Funds Under Orban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant move, Hungary's government on Thursday disclosed it has referred a report to police alleging the misuse of public funds during previous educational software purchases under Viktor Orban's administration.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who succeeded Orban in April, has committed to tackling corruption and has initiated the formation of an independent investigative body.

This comes as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that €16.4 billion in funds, previously withheld over corruption concerns, would be released to Budapest.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026