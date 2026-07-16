Hungary Probes Alleged Misuse of Funds Under Orban
Hungary's government, led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, has alerted police to potential misuse of funds for educational software purchases under Viktor Orban's administration. Zoltan Tanacs highlighted issues of monopolistic practices and high costs. The EU has promised funds to Hungary, conditional on addressing corruption concerns.
- Country:
- Hungary
In a significant move, Hungary's government on Thursday disclosed it has referred a report to police alleging the misuse of public funds during previous educational software purchases under Viktor Orban's administration.
Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who succeeded Orban in April, has committed to tackling corruption and has initiated the formation of an independent investigative body.
This comes as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that €16.4 billion in funds, previously withheld over corruption concerns, would be released to Budapest.