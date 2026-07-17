Coupang Controversy Strains U.S.-South Korea Business Relations

South Korea's move to fine Coupang for a data breach has sparked criticism in Washington, heightening concerns about Seoul's stance towards American technology firms. This development risks straining diplomatic relations between South Korea and the United States.

As tensions rise over the issue, South Korea's ambassador to the U.S., Kang Kyung-wha, has returned to Seoul for consultations. She emphasized that the Coupang matter would be managed separately from other bilateral arrangements.

The stakes involve a substantial South Korean investment pledge in the U.S., and ambitions for nuclear-powered submarines. U.S. lawmakers argue that South Korea’s actions suggest bias, threatening to use regulations against American companies beyond privacy disputes.