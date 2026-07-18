Ecopetrol Faces Cyberattack Impacting 3,300 Accounts
Colombian energy giant Ecopetrol reports a cyberattack compromised data of 3,300 user accounts, posing potential financial risks. Despite no immediate operational or financial disruptions, the hacker demanded ransom and threatened data exposure. The breach affected 15 subsidiaries' cloud storage without any ransomware success.
- Country:
- Colombia
In a concerning development, Ecopetrol, Colombia's state-controlled energy powerhouse, has disclosed a significant cyberattack that targeted its data systems, impacting approximately 3,300 user accounts.
While the breach has not yet led to any operational disruptions or direct financial losses, the perpetrator has made extortion demands and threatened to release sensitive information. The attack compromised the cloud storage environments of 15 subsidiaries, including Ecopetrol itself.
The company is currently evaluating the potential impact, which might involve the leak of confidential and proprietary information. Ecopetrol warns that the incident could adversely affect its business operations and reputation.