Controversy Erupts as Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest Sparks Political Outcry

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused PM Narendra Modi of altering police leadership to arrest climate activist Sonam Wangchuk amid his protest against examination irregularities. The arrest has drawn criticism from opposition parties, igniting a broader debate over the government's handling of dissent and the youth's grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:52 IST
Controversy Erupts as Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest Sparks Political Outcry
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (Photo: Sanjay Singh social media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political standoff, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi orchestrated a change in the Delhi Police Commissioner role to facilitate the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. According to Singh, this move aims to thwart Wangchuk's planned protest march to Parliament scheduled for July 20.

Wangchuk, who is reportedly on a 21-day hunger strike, has accused the government of failing to address examination irregularities that have affected millions of students. His health has deteriorated, prompting a shift to Safdarjung Hospital where he remains under close medical supervision. Despite these developments, no government representatives have yet engaged with Wangchuk, sparking further criticism.

The situation has drawn sharp reactions from opposition leaders, including the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, who accuse the government of suppressing legitimate protest efforts. As tensions escalate, activists and MPs continue to rally in support of Wangchuk, signaling a deepening divide over the government's approach to handling protests and dissenting voices.

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