Controversy Erupts as Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest Sparks Political Outcry

In a heated political standoff, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi orchestrated a change in the Delhi Police Commissioner role to facilitate the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. According to Singh, this move aims to thwart Wangchuk's planned protest march to Parliament scheduled for July 20.

Wangchuk, who is reportedly on a 21-day hunger strike, has accused the government of failing to address examination irregularities that have affected millions of students. His health has deteriorated, prompting a shift to Safdarjung Hospital where he remains under close medical supervision. Despite these developments, no government representatives have yet engaged with Wangchuk, sparking further criticism.

The situation has drawn sharp reactions from opposition leaders, including the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, who accuse the government of suppressing legitimate protest efforts. As tensions escalate, activists and MPs continue to rally in support of Wangchuk, signaling a deepening divide over the government's approach to handling protests and dissenting voices.