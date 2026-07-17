France Confronts Russia Over Alleged Cyberattacks

The charge d'affaires at the Russian embassy in Paris was formally summoned by French officials on Friday in response to an alleged cyberattack campaign attributed to Russia, according to the French foreign ministry.

This summoning follows an earlier statement by France indicating that the Russian ambassador would be prompted for discussions concerning the alleged cyber activities.

In a firm statement, the ministry spokesperson highlighted the objective was to strongly denounce the harmful cyber activities allegedly executed by Russia in France, spotlighting the involvement of the FSB's 16th center.