New Monkey Discovery in Congo: A Rare Scientific Milestone

A remarkable discovery has been made in the heart of the Democratic Republic of Congo's rainforest, where scientists have identified a new species of monkey, distinguished by light-colored skin patches around its mouth. This finding, revealed by Florida Atlantic University, is a rare addition to Africa's primate family.

In other news, India's pioneering space startup, Skyroot Aerospace, has successfully launched the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, marking a significant achievement in India's quest for a leading role in the global commercial launch arena.

Meanwhile, SpaceX faced a setback with its Starship rocket's 13th flight test aborting at the last moment due to engine ignition failure. Despite this, CEO Elon Musk remains optimistic about a likely launch attempt in the coming week, even as the incident impacted SpaceX's recently debuted stock performance.