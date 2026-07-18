New Monkey Discovery in Congo: A Rare Scientific Milestone
Scientists have discovered a new species of monkey in the Democratic Republic of Congo's rainforest, identified by its unique light-colored skin patches around the mouth. This find, announced by Florida Atlantic University, marks just the fifth new monkey species identified in Africa in the past 75 years.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of Congo
A remarkable discovery has been made in the heart of the Democratic Republic of Congo's rainforest, where scientists have identified a new species of monkey, distinguished by light-colored skin patches around its mouth. This finding, revealed by Florida Atlantic University, is a rare addition to Africa's primate family.
In other news, India's pioneering space startup, Skyroot Aerospace, has successfully launched the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, marking a significant achievement in India's quest for a leading role in the global commercial launch arena.
Meanwhile, SpaceX faced a setback with its Starship rocket's 13th flight test aborting at the last moment due to engine ignition failure. Despite this, CEO Elon Musk remains optimistic about a likely launch attempt in the coming week, even as the incident impacted SpaceX's recently debuted stock performance.
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