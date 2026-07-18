New Monkey Discovery in Congo: A Rare Scientific Milestone

Scientists have discovered a new species of monkey in the Democratic Republic of Congo's rainforest, identified by its unique light-colored skin patches around the mouth. This find, announced by Florida Atlantic University, marks just the fifth new monkey species identified in Africa in the past 75 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 18:28 IST
New Monkey Discovery in Congo: A Rare Scientific Milestone
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

A remarkable discovery has been made in the heart of the Democratic Republic of Congo's rainforest, where scientists have identified a new species of monkey, distinguished by light-colored skin patches around its mouth. This finding, revealed by Florida Atlantic University, is a rare addition to Africa's primate family.

In other news, India's pioneering space startup, Skyroot Aerospace, has successfully launched the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, marking a significant achievement in India's quest for a leading role in the global commercial launch arena.

Meanwhile, SpaceX faced a setback with its Starship rocket's 13th flight test aborting at the last moment due to engine ignition failure. Despite this, CEO Elon Musk remains optimistic about a likely launch attempt in the coming week, even as the incident impacted SpaceX's recently debuted stock performance.

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