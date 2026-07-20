Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Iran's Battle Over the Strait of Hormuz

In a mounting episode of hostilities, U.S. forces struck Iran for a ninth consecutive day on Monday, amid rising concerns over the potential for disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic waterway was thrust into the global spotlight after Iran reported explosions onboard two oil tankers, immobilizing them.

The strikes are part of an intensifying cycle of confrontations, following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement, as both nations vie for control over the vital shipping lanes. Reports from the semi-official Tasnim news agency reveal that U.S. missiles targeted multiple Iranian cities, escalating the conflict further.

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for strikes on U.S. bases in Syria and Jordan, raising alarms on energy supply continuity. As the battle for dominance over the Strait of Hormuz continues, global oil prices have surged by 2%. The conflict has resulted in significant loss of life, with 17 U.S. military personnel reported killed to date.