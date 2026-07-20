Skyroot's Vikram-1: India's Leap into Private Space Ventures

Skyroot Aerospace has launched Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital rocket, marking a significant milestone in the nation's effort to capture a larger share of the global commercial launch market. This inaugural mission, named 'Mission Aagaman,' was carried out from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 10:28 IST
Skyroot's Vikram-1: India's Leap into Private Space Ventures
  • Country:
  • India

Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian private space startup, has successfully launched Vikram-1, the nation's first privately developed orbital rocket. This event marks a significant milestone in India's push to expand its presence in the global commercial launch market.

The Vikram-1 rocket, which carried multiple customer payloads and in-orbit experiments, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 0635 GMT, leaving a striking trail of fire and smoke.

This groundbreaking mission, aptly titled 'Mission Aagaman,' highlights India's growing capabilities in the space sector and signifies a new chapter for private ventures in space exploration.

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