Skyroot's Vikram-1: India's Leap into Private Space Ventures
Skyroot Aerospace has launched Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital rocket, marking a significant milestone in the nation's effort to capture a larger share of the global commercial launch market. This inaugural mission, named 'Mission Aagaman,' was carried out from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
- Country:
- India
Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian private space startup, has successfully launched Vikram-1, the nation's first privately developed orbital rocket. This event marks a significant milestone in India's push to expand its presence in the global commercial launch market.
The Vikram-1 rocket, which carried multiple customer payloads and in-orbit experiments, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 0635 GMT, leaving a striking trail of fire and smoke.
This groundbreaking mission, aptly titled 'Mission Aagaman,' highlights India's growing capabilities in the space sector and signifies a new chapter for private ventures in space exploration.
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