Skyroot's Vikram-1: India's Leap into Private Space Ventures

Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian private space startup, has successfully launched Vikram-1, the nation's first privately developed orbital rocket. This event marks a significant milestone in India's push to expand its presence in the global commercial launch market.

The Vikram-1 rocket, which carried multiple customer payloads and in-orbit experiments, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 0635 GMT, leaving a striking trail of fire and smoke.

This groundbreaking mission, aptly titled 'Mission Aagaman,' highlights India's growing capabilities in the space sector and signifies a new chapter for private ventures in space exploration.