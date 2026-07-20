Power Grid Congestion: Rising Costs and Unseen Challenges

The U.S. electricity grid is grappling with mounting congestion, a costly issue inflating power prices and stalling new projects. Despite sector focus on generation, transmission bottlenecks remain a pressing concern.

PJM Interconnection, encompassing 13 states, illustrates the burden with congestion charges hitting $777.8 million in June, post a $1 billion peak during May's heatwave. As these costs are likely to grow, they act akin to a tax on economic growth.

While data centers inflame demand, grid updates lag due to permitting delays. Technologies like Dynamic Line Rating promise to alleviate some strain, yet America's ambitious electricity goals demand more than current transmission networks can deliver.