Power Grid Congestion: Rising Costs and Unseen Challenges

Congestion in the U.S. electricity grid is costly, raising power prices and delaying projects. Despite investments in generation, the main issue lies in transmission bottlenecks, seen especially in PJM Interconnection. As demand grows with increased electrification, new technologies to enhance existing grid capacity are crucial but face implementation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 11:30 IST
Power Grid Congestion: Rising Costs and Unseen Challenges
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. electricity grid is grappling with mounting congestion, a costly issue inflating power prices and stalling new projects. Despite sector focus on generation, transmission bottlenecks remain a pressing concern.

PJM Interconnection, encompassing 13 states, illustrates the burden with congestion charges hitting $777.8 million in June, post a $1 billion peak during May's heatwave. As these costs are likely to grow, they act akin to a tax on economic growth.

While data centers inflame demand, grid updates lag due to permitting delays. Technologies like Dynamic Line Rating promise to alleviate some strain, yet America's ambitious electricity goals demand more than current transmission networks can deliver.

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