Eskom installs renewable microgrid at North West hospital

Eskom has commissioned a renewable energy microgrid at Mafikeng Provincial Hospital in South Africa's North West province, providing a reliable electricity supply for critical healthcare services and strengthening the hospital's ability to operate during power disruptions. The new system, unveiled on Nelson Mandela Day, is expected to improve energy security at one of the province's busiest healthcare facilities, which serves around one million people in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District. The renewable energy microgrid will provide electricity to essential hospital departments, including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), operating theatres and the Emergency Department, helping ensure uninterrupted medical care even during supply interruptions.

Eskom Group Executive for Corporate Services, Portia Mngomezulu, said the project reflects the organisation's commitment to delivering practical solutions that improve lives while supporting a more sustainable energy future. She said reliable electricity is essential for healthcare facilities and that the project demonstrates how renewable energy can strengthen public services while building greater energy resilience.

Solar and battery system reduces reliance on diesel

The installation combines a 200-kilowatt ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) system with a 400-kilowatt-hour battery energy storage system, all managed through Eskom's Central Microgrid Controller. According to Eskom, the system has been designed to meet the energy requirements of a provincial hospital while reducing dependence on diesel-powered backup generators.

The utility said the hospital has faced recurring electricity disruptions because of cable theft in the surrounding supply area. The new microgrid provides a dependable alternative power source that will support growing electricity demand while lowering operational costs linked to diesel generation.

Mandela Day project delivers lasting community impact

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Eskom Development Foundation, Mologadi Motshele, said handing over the project on Nelson Mandela Day highlights the organisation's focus on creating meaningful and lasting benefits for South African communities. She said providing clean and reliable electricity to a major healthcare facility represents an investment in public well-being while supporting essential medical services.

Eskom said projects such as the Mafikeng hospital microgrid demonstrate how renewable energy and battery storage can strengthen critical public infrastructure while contributing to South Africa's broader energy transition. The utility added that it remains committed to combining dependable electricity supply with modern clean energy technologies that support economic growth, social development and a more secure energy future.