Epic Rescue Operation in China: Battling Nature with Precision

In southwestern China, rescue teams have employed explosives to break through large boulders, intensifying their search for 34 people missing after a severe landslide. The incident follows days of torrential rain in Penghui County, about 270 km away from Chongqing's urban center.

State broadcaster CCTV highlighted the rescue mission's progress, labeling it as a 'deep rescue phase,' following President Xi Jinping's directive for thorough investigations and scientific rescue operations.

Officials evacuated over 1,100 residents living precariously close to the Wujian River. As new risks emerged, authorities prioritized identifying geological hazards and improving safeguards against potential secondary disasters.