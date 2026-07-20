Epic Rescue Operation in China: Battling Nature with Precision

In southwestern China, rescue teams are battling against time and terrain to find missing persons after a destructive landslide. Using explosives to clear boulders, recovery efforts continue amid warnings of further rains. China's vulnerability to landslides is underscored, with emphasis on scientific search operations and disaster prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 12:53 IST
Epic Rescue Operation in China: Battling Nature with Precision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In southwestern China, rescue teams have employed explosives to break through large boulders, intensifying their search for 34 people missing after a severe landslide. The incident follows days of torrential rain in Penghui County, about 270 km away from Chongqing's urban center.

State broadcaster CCTV highlighted the rescue mission's progress, labeling it as a 'deep rescue phase,' following President Xi Jinping's directive for thorough investigations and scientific rescue operations.

Officials evacuated over 1,100 residents living precariously close to the Wujian River. As new risks emerged, authorities prioritized identifying geological hazards and improving safeguards against potential secondary disasters.

TRENDING

1
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
3
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
4
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

More Firms, Deeper Poverty? Rethinking the SME Growth Model

A Double Epidemic Is Taking Shape: Malaria Persists, Dengue Expands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026