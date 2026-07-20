Strait Showdown Sends U.S. Gas Prices Soaring

U.S. gasoline prices have surged past $4 a gallon due to renewed conflict between the U.S. and Iran. The disruption through the Strait of Hormuz is driving the increase, with political and economic implications. High fuel prices could impact inflation and become a significant political issue for the upcoming midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 17:28 IST
Strait Showdown Sends U.S. Gas Prices Soaring
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  • United States

U.S. gasoline prices have soared over the $4 per gallon mark following renewed hostilities with Iran that disrupted energy supplies through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), national average prices have increased by more than 30% since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

Experts warn that the ongoing tensions could further exacerbate inflation, stressing households financially, just as political pressure mounts on U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

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