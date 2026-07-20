Stock Markets Balance as Chipmaker Stocks Rebound Amid Gulf Tensions

Global stock indices edged higher on Monday as semiconductor stocks rebounded from recent losses and oil prices rose modestly. Tensions in the Gulf persisted with Yemen's Houthis declaring a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields increased as traders weighed rising oil prices due to the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 23:31 IST
Stock Markets Balance as Chipmaker Stocks Rebound Amid Gulf Tensions
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Global stock indices inched upwards on Monday, buoyed by a recovery in semiconductor stock prices following recent downturns, as well as a slight rise in oil prices amid ongoing Gulf tensions.

Even as the Iran-aligned Houthis announced a naval blockade targeting Saudi Arabia, Iran's Foreign Ministry signaled sustained diplomatic talks. Despite this, a lack of details left investors cautious. In the oil markets, U.S. crude and Brent oil prices noted modest gains, which continued to raise concerns for consumers and businesses in light of the U.S.-Iran conflict that began in February.

Equity markets appeared to stabilize after last week's significant chip stock declines. Meanwhile, with U.S. second-quarter earnings season underway, major firms like Intel and IBM are set to either reinforce or challenge the year’s AI-driven gains. Rising U.S. Treasury yields reflected the trader's apprehensions over increasing oil prices and the broader implications of the U.S.-Iran conflict, impacts that are further intertwined with AI capital spending trends.

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