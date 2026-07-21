Canada Eyes Joining GCAP Fighter Jet Programme at Farnborough Airshow
The UK's new government is courting Canada to join the GCAP fighter jet programme to reduce reliance on U.S. weaponry. This move aligns with the Farnborough Airshow and signals a potential shift in defense partnerships. British defense stocks rise with the government's defense budget hike initiative.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a strategic move to reduce dependence on U.S. military technology, Britain's newly established government is inviting Canada to join the delayed Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) fighter jet initiative. The announcement coincides with the prominent Farnborough Airshow.
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's inauguration day aligns with this defense-focused initiative, revealing an intent to reshape Britain's military landscape. This approach, geared toward fostering international collaboration, also elevates the role of defense stocks like BAE Systems and Babcock, which saw a notable rise in market value.
The program is set to expand its founding partnership of Britain, Italy, and Japan to include Canada as an observer, marking an expansion beyond its original members. This development underscores the evolving geopolitical alignments amid ongoing global conflicts driving defense priorities.
ALSO READ
-
US-Mexico Trade Talks: Navigating Economic Security Amid Tensions
-
ILO Training Builds Safer and More Inclusive Workplaces in Laos
-
Canada Stands Firm Against New U.S. Tariffs: PM Carney Talks Trade
-
Canada Stands Firm Amidst New U.S. Tariffs
-
Trump's 50% Tariffs on Canadian Imports Escalate Trade Tensions