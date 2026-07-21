Canada Eyes Joining GCAP Fighter Jet Programme at Farnborough Airshow

In a strategic move to reduce dependence on U.S. military technology, Britain's newly established government is inviting Canada to join the delayed Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) fighter jet initiative. The announcement coincides with the prominent Farnborough Airshow.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's inauguration day aligns with this defense-focused initiative, revealing an intent to reshape Britain's military landscape. This approach, geared toward fostering international collaboration, also elevates the role of defense stocks like BAE Systems and Babcock, which saw a notable rise in market value.

The program is set to expand its founding partnership of Britain, Italy, and Japan to include Canada as an observer, marking an expansion beyond its original members. This development underscores the evolving geopolitical alignments amid ongoing global conflicts driving defense priorities.