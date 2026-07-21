Canada Eyes Joining GCAP Fighter Jet Programme at Farnborough Airshow

The UK's new government is courting Canada to join the GCAP fighter jet programme to reduce reliance on U.S. weaponry. This move aligns with the Farnborough Airshow and signals a potential shift in defense partnerships. British defense stocks rise with the government's defense budget hike initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 14:41 IST
Canada Eyes Joining GCAP Fighter Jet Programme at Farnborough Airshow
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strategic move to reduce dependence on U.S. military technology, Britain's newly established government is inviting Canada to join the delayed Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) fighter jet initiative. The announcement coincides with the prominent Farnborough Airshow.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's inauguration day aligns with this defense-focused initiative, revealing an intent to reshape Britain's military landscape. This approach, geared toward fostering international collaboration, also elevates the role of defense stocks like BAE Systems and Babcock, which saw a notable rise in market value.

The program is set to expand its founding partnership of Britain, Italy, and Japan to include Canada as an observer, marking an expansion beyond its original members. This development underscores the evolving geopolitical alignments amid ongoing global conflicts driving defense priorities.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026