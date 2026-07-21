France Takes Bold Step to Ban Social Media for Under-15s

French lawmakers are preparing to vote on a significant law intended to ban social media access for children under the age of 15. This decision mirrors a recent Australian law and acknowledges widespread concerns regarding the impact of social media on young users' health and safety.

President Emmanuel Macron is an advocate of the legislation, emphasizing the importance of reducing screen time to foster better citizenship among young people. If passed, the regulation will enforce strict age verification protocols approved by the French privacy regulator, aiming for implantation by the start of the next academic year.

With Europe increasingly alert to the risks posed by social media, the initiative is part of a broader movement across European countries to protect minors. This development comes amidst ongoing discussions by the European Commission to regulate social media business models and ensure they comply with existing European laws.