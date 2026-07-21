ICMR Licenses Three Indigenous Health Technologies to Indian Industry

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has licensed three homegrown biomedical technologies to leading Indian pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturers, marking another step in turning publicly funded research into affordable healthcare products. The technology transfers, completed under ICMR's Medical Innovations Patent Mitra initiative, are expected to speed up the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of new treatments and vaccines while strengthening India's biomedical innovation ecosystem.

The agreements include the licensing of a promising cervical cancer therapy to Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and two next-generation vaccine technologies for bacterial infections to Biological E Ltd.

New cervical cancer treatment moves closer to patients

The licensed technology is SHetA2, an experimental anti-HPV therapeutic candidate designed to treat Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN), a precancerous condition that can develop into cervical cancer if left untreated.

The technology was jointly developed by Dr. Showket Hussain of ICMR's National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (ICMR-NICPR) and Dr. Doris M. Benbrook from the Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma, USA.

Researchers say SHetA2 is a first-in-class targeted therapy that selectively destroys HPV-related precancerous and cervical cancer cells while leaving healthy cells largely unaffected. The treatment has the potential to offer women a safer, more affordable and less invasive option for managing cervical disease.

Two vaccine technologies target major bacterial infections

ICMR has also licensed two vaccine technologies developed by Dr. Santasabuj Das and his team at the ICMR-National Institute of Research in Bacterial Infections (ICMR-NIRBI), Kolkata, to Biological E Ltd.

The first technology is a fusion construct based on the outer membrane protein of Salmonella typhi, designed as a next-generation vaccine candidate against typhoid fever.

The second is a recombinant vaccine formulation developed to protect against Salmonella typhi, Salmonella paratyphi and Shigella infections, offering broader protection against some of the most common bacterial diseases affecting public health.

Together, these technologies could strengthen India's efforts to prevent infectious diseases while supporting the development of advanced vaccines within the country.

Public research moving towards commercial healthcare solutions

ICMR Director General and Secretary of the Department of Health Research, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, said the organisation is focused on ensuring that publicly funded scientific research reaches patients through practical healthcare products.

He noted that the Medical Innovations Patent Mitra initiative supports innovators with patent filing, licensing and technology transfer, while MedTech Mitra helps researchers navigate regulatory approvals, clinical evaluation and market access for indigenous medical technologies.

The latest licensing agreements highlight the growing collaboration between research institutions and industry, creating a stronger pathway for transforming scientific discoveries into affordable healthcare solutions that can benefit both India and global markets.