Tropical Threat: Bertha Impacts Gulf and Beyond

Tropical Storm Bertha approached the Gulf Coast, threatening heavy rain and severe weather. Warnings were issued from Florida to Louisiana, with potential flooding and thunderstorms expected in the Northeast. Chevron evacuated personnel from its Gulf of Mexico facilities as a precaution, highlighting the storm's potential impact on oil operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 07:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 07:38 IST
Tropical Threat: Bertha Impacts Gulf and Beyond
  • Country:
  • United States

Tropical Storm Bertha advanced across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, bringing tropical-storm conditions to parts of the northern Gulf Coast, and raising concerns for summer vacationers and oil operations.

The National Hurricane Center reported Bertha, the second named storm of the season, centered 105 miles south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama, with winds reaching 60 mph. It was projected to make landfall in Louisiana late Wednesday, prompting tropical storm warnings extending from Florida to Louisiana.

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding were the primary threats from Bertha, with forecasts predicting significant rain across the Gulf Coast and severe thunderstorms in the Northeast. Chevron took precautionary measures, shutting down its Petronius facility in the Gulf and evacuating nonessential personnel.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026