Tropical Threat: Bertha Impacts Gulf and Beyond

Tropical Storm Bertha advanced across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, bringing tropical-storm conditions to parts of the northern Gulf Coast, and raising concerns for summer vacationers and oil operations.

The National Hurricane Center reported Bertha, the second named storm of the season, centered 105 miles south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama, with winds reaching 60 mph. It was projected to make landfall in Louisiana late Wednesday, prompting tropical storm warnings extending from Florida to Louisiana.

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding were the primary threats from Bertha, with forecasts predicting significant rain across the Gulf Coast and severe thunderstorms in the Northeast. Chevron took precautionary measures, shutting down its Petronius facility in the Gulf and evacuating nonessential personnel.