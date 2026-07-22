Bertha's Fury: Storm Hits Gulf Coast, Thunderstorms Loom in Northeast

The U.S. Gulf Coast braced itself as Tropical Storm Bertha advanced across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, threatening severe conditions. Bertha is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and was centered approximately 90 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida.

Forecasters predict the storm to drift westward, nearing the northern Gulf Coast, with watches and warnings issued from Florida's Panhandle to Louisiana. Chevron announced the shutdown of production at its Gulf facility, prioritizing staff safety. The primary concern stems from potential heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Simultaneously, the northeastern U.S. faces severe thunderstorms potentially spawning damaging winds and tornadoes, with a tornado watch issued for New York City. Authorities advise residents to stay informed and prepared for evolving weather conditions.