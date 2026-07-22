Bertha's Fury: Storm Hits Gulf Coast, Thunderstorms Loom in Northeast

Tropical Storm Bertha, the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, swept across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, posing threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast and sparking warnings for severe weather in the U.S. Northeast. Heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and localized flooding are expected in impacted areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 02:42 IST
Bertha's Fury: Storm Hits Gulf Coast, Thunderstorms Loom in Northeast
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Gulf Coast braced itself as Tropical Storm Bertha advanced across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, threatening severe conditions. Bertha is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and was centered approximately 90 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida.

Forecasters predict the storm to drift westward, nearing the northern Gulf Coast, with watches and warnings issued from Florida's Panhandle to Louisiana. Chevron announced the shutdown of production at its Gulf facility, prioritizing staff safety. The primary concern stems from potential heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Simultaneously, the northeastern U.S. faces severe thunderstorms potentially spawning damaging winds and tornadoes, with a tornado watch issued for New York City. Authorities advise residents to stay informed and prepared for evolving weather conditions.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026