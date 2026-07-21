Explosive Rescue in China: Blasting Through Landslide Threats

Rescue teams in southwestern China deployed explosives to clear massive boulders obstructing their path to 34 missing individuals, days after a devastating landslide in an area renowned for its natural beauty.

Friday's disaster in Penghui county, a landslide-prone region, claimed eight lives, prompting a swift rescue and investigation effort following a mandate from President Xi Jinping.

Authorities evacuated over a thousand residents as heavy rainfall persisted, compounding the risk of secondary disasters across multiple provinces.