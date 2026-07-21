Explosive Rescue in China: Blasting Through Landslide Threats
In southwestern China, rescue teams used explosives to clear boulders obstructing access to 34 individuals missing following a landslide during torrential rain. Efforts accelerated after President Xi Jinping's directive for scientific operations. More than 1,100 people were evacuated, and warnings were issued due to ongoing heavy rain and construction vulnerabilities.
- Country:
- China
Rescue teams in southwestern China deployed explosives to clear massive boulders obstructing their path to 34 missing individuals, days after a devastating landslide in an area renowned for its natural beauty.
Friday's disaster in Penghui county, a landslide-prone region, claimed eight lives, prompting a swift rescue and investigation effort following a mandate from President Xi Jinping.
Authorities evacuated over a thousand residents as heavy rainfall persisted, compounding the risk of secondary disasters across multiple provinces.
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