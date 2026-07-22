The Wind of Change: Scottish Power's £1.5 Billion Windfarm Transformation

Scottish Power, owned by Iberdrola, plans to invest £1.5 billion to upgrade turbines at the Whitelee Windfarm, doubling its capacity. Scheduled to begin in 2030, the project will enhance Britain's renewable energy output. CEO Keith Anderson highlights the importance of energy debt relief amid rising prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:49 IST
The Wind of Change: Scottish Power's £1.5 Billion Windfarm Transformation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scottish Power, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, announced a £1.5 billion investment plan to overhaul the Whitelee Windfarm in Scotland, effectively doubling its energy output capacity. The upgrade involves replacing 215 existing turbines with 124 larger ones, projecting a capacity increase to roughly 1 gigawatt.

This development is a key component of Britain's strategy to significantly ramp up renewable energy capacity, thereby supporting national climate goals and reducing reliance on foreign fossil fuels. The project, set to commence in 2030 and complete by 2035, will ensure the site continues to deliver optimal performance during the transition.

CEO Keith Anderson underscored the necessity of addressing energy debt burdens amidst rising costs. He supports Britain's VAT removal on domestic electricity bills but insists further measures are needed to combat a potential household energy debt crisis, projected to climb to £7 billion this year.

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