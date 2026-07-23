U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Agreement Sparks Proliferation Concerns

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have signed a civil nuclear agreement allowing the kingdom to enrich uranium, despite proliferation concerns. Critics worry that without snap inspections, this could lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Congress now has 90 days to potentially block the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:29 IST
U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Agreement Sparks Proliferation Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and Saudi Arabia have finalized a civil nuclear agreement, permitting the kingdom to enrich uranium using American technology. This move, strikingly absent of required snap inspections, contrasts previous U.S. demands from Iran and raises concerns over potential nuclear proliferation.

Civil nuclear talks between the nations had been ongoing for years, during the tenures of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Nonproliferation groups have long issued warnings that such an agreement without rigorous oversight measures—such as the Additional Protocol allowing unannounced inspections—could enable Saudi Arabia to develop nuclear weapons.

With the pact signed by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz, Congress has 90 legislative days to review the deal. The agreement has met opposition from nuclear experts who caution that it could escalate tensions and incite an arms race in the volatile Middle East.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

From Budgets to Better Lives: ADB's SPICES Framework Reshapes Social Protection Assessment

Why Better Governance Has Not Delivered Stronger Manufacturing Growth in Vietnam, Says ADB

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026