U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Agreement Sparks Proliferation Concerns

The United States and Saudi Arabia have finalized a civil nuclear agreement, permitting the kingdom to enrich uranium using American technology. This move, strikingly absent of required snap inspections, contrasts previous U.S. demands from Iran and raises concerns over potential nuclear proliferation.

Civil nuclear talks between the nations had been ongoing for years, during the tenures of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Nonproliferation groups have long issued warnings that such an agreement without rigorous oversight measures—such as the Additional Protocol allowing unannounced inspections—could enable Saudi Arabia to develop nuclear weapons.

With the pact signed by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz, Congress has 90 legislative days to review the deal. The agreement has met opposition from nuclear experts who caution that it could escalate tensions and incite an arms race in the volatile Middle East.