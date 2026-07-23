U.S. and Saudi Arabia Forge Landmark Nuclear Power Deal

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have reached a significant agreement on civil nuclear power, allowing the kingdom to build reactors with U.S. technology and uranium enrichment capabilities. The deal has sparked concerns over nuclear proliferation, as it lacks additional U.N. inspection protocols and faces potential congressional objection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 03:40 IST
U.S. and Saudi Arabia Forge Landmark Nuclear Power Deal
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  • United States

In a groundbreaking development, the United States and Saudi Arabia have solidified a civil nuclear power agreement. Announced by the U.S. Energy Department, this deal grants Saudi Arabia the ability to construct nuclear reactors using American technology, along with enriching uranium capabilities.

The agreement, which has been in the making over successive U.S. administrations, has been met with apprehension. Critics, including nonproliferation groups, express fears the deal lacks important safeguards, potentially paving the way for nuclear proliferation in the volatile Middle East.

As the agreement moves to Congress for approval, stakeholders are divided. While some see strategic benefits, others warn it could ignite a regional arms race, especially given heightened tensions with Iran. The deal's future remains uncertain, resting in the hands of congressional debate and decision.

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