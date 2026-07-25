SpaceX, Snakes, and Shipwrecks: Latest Science Discoveries

Recent news highlights SpaceX's Starship rocket launch of upgraded Starlinks, a significant snake fossil discovery shedding light on evolution, and a Byzantine-era shipwreck offering insights into ancient maritime history. Additionally, the Andean leaf-eared mouse's adaptation to high-altitude living showcases remarkable biological survival strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 10:27 IST
SpaceX, Snakes, and Shipwrecks: Latest Science Discoveries
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SpaceX continues to push boundaries as its Starship rocket lifted off from Texas, marking the 13th test with preliminary deployment of its first 20 updated Starlink satellites. The ambitious aerospace company aims for consistency in service by year's end.

A newly discovered fossil, Tametara mirim, offers remarkable insight into snake evolution during the Cretaceous Period, alongside dinosaurs and other ancient creatures in what is now Brazil.

Meanwhile, archaeologists revealed findings from a Byzantine-era shipwreck in Croatia, believed to have transported a person of prominence, illuminating the rich tapestry of ancient maritime history.

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