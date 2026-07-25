SpaceX's Starship Soars on Key Test Flight

SpaceX's Starship rocket launched from Texas on Friday in its 13th test flight, highlighting a suborbital deployment of new Starlink satellites. The mission saw the Super Heavy booster returning with more engine power but harder impact in the Gulf of Mexico. Starship's successful operations are vital for multiple future space missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 04:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 04:39 IST
SpaceX's Starship Soars on Key Test Flight
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SpaceX's Starship rocket embarked on its 13th test flight from Texas on Friday evening, marking a critical milestone in the company's space endeavors. This flight notably featured the rocket's first suborbital deployments of newly developed Starlink satellites, integral to SpaceX's long-term space strategies.

The launch commenced around 6:50 p.m. ET from SpaceX's Starbase facility. Powered by its Super Heavy first-stage booster, the Starship upper stage achieved a suborbital trajectory, leading to expectations for a successful mission culminating in reentry and splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

While ascending to velocities of 16,400 miles per hour, the Super Heavy booster returned, impacting the Gulf of Mexico with higher severity than anticipated. Despite this, SpaceX noted a positive development—more engines were reignited compared to a previous, less successful attempt in May. This test is pivotal for advancing SpaceX's ambitious projects, including lunar missions and deploying AI-processing satellites.

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