Kuwait's Historic $16 Billion Investment Milestone

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) revealed on Saturday the launch of Project Peregrine, a groundbreaking $16 billion venture under a lease-and-leaseback agreement.

The initiative features prominent long-term partners such as Blackstone, Brookfield, and KKR, and is set to generate $7.85 billion in upfront proceeds upon closing.

KPC touts the project as the largest foreign direct investment in the nation's history, marking a significant economic milestone for Kuwait.