Kuwait's Historic $16 Billion Investment Milestone

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced Project Peregrine, a $16 billion initiative under a lease-and-leaseback agreement. The project includes top partners like Blackstone, Brookfield, and KKR and is projected to generate $7.85 billion in upfront proceeds. It's the largest foreign direct investment in Kuwait's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 11:10 IST
Kuwait's Historic $16 Billion Investment Milestone
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) revealed on Saturday the launch of Project Peregrine, a groundbreaking $16 billion venture under a lease-and-leaseback agreement.

The initiative features prominent long-term partners such as Blackstone, Brookfield, and KKR, and is set to generate $7.85 billion in upfront proceeds upon closing.

KPC touts the project as the largest foreign direct investment in the nation's history, marking a significant economic milestone for Kuwait.

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