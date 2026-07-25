Kuwait's Historic $16 Billion Investment Milestone
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced Project Peregrine, a $16 billion initiative under a lease-and-leaseback agreement. The project includes top partners like Blackstone, Brookfield, and KKR and is projected to generate $7.85 billion in upfront proceeds. It's the largest foreign direct investment in Kuwait's history.
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) revealed on Saturday the launch of Project Peregrine, a groundbreaking $16 billion venture under a lease-and-leaseback agreement.
The initiative features prominent long-term partners such as Blackstone, Brookfield, and KKR, and is set to generate $7.85 billion in upfront proceeds upon closing.
KPC touts the project as the largest foreign direct investment in the nation's history, marking a significant economic milestone for Kuwait.