Prehistoric Footprints, Linguistic Decline, and Amazon's Satellite Leap

Newly discovered footprints on Kenyan lakeshores provide significant insight into the life and habits of Paranthropus boisei, a prehistoric human cousin that walked the Earth 1.43 million years ago. These findings shed light on the unique anatomical features of this species, known for its diet of tough vegetation.

A recent study highlights a concerning decline in the number of languages worldwide from their historical peak. Utilizing demography and linguistics, the research paints a picture of a linguistically rich past, suggesting that tens of thousands of languages may have thrived during the Holocene epoch.

In technological developments, Amazon's Leo project has put forward a plan to launch a vast satellite network designed to offer direct-to-phone connectivity. This technological leap aims to deliver reliable communication services to areas not currently covered by traditional cellular networks, with satellite deployment expected by 2028.