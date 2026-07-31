India's July rainfall exceeds average, shrinking monsoon deficit
India's July rainfall was 3.5% above average, significantly reducing the country's monsoon rainfall deficit from 39.8% to 12.6% as of the end of July.
- Country:
- India
India received rainfall that was 3.5% above average in July, sharply reducing the large rainfall deficit recorded in June, weather department data showed on Friday.
The July surplus narrowed the seasonal monsoon rainfall deficit to 12.6% from 39.8% at the end of June, according to the data compiled by India Meteorological Department.
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