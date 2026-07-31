India's July rainfall exceeds average, shrinking monsoon deficit

​India ‌received rainfall ​that was 3.5% ‌above average in July, sharply reducing the ‌large rainfall deficit recorded ‌in June, weather department data ⁠showed ​on Friday.

The ⁠July surplus narrowed the ⁠seasonal monsoon rainfall deficit ​to 12.6% from ⁠39.8% at the ⁠end ​of June, according to ⁠the data compiled by India ⁠Meteorological ⁠Department.