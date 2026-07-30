U.S. Sanctions Aim to Ground Iranian Air Carrier Networks

Washington escalated its economic measures against Iran on Thursday, targeting a global network of companies linked to Mahan Air. The Iranian airline is accused of transporting personnel for Iran's Revolutionary Guards, along with weapons and drones, according to U.S. officials.

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned six entities and individuals in countries including China, India, Russia, and Iran. This includes multiple firms that serve as sales agents for Mahan Air, itself already under U.S. and E.U. sanctions, the department confirmed.

These actions come amid heightened tensions, marked by a recent drone attack on gas vessels in Egypt's Damietta port. This attack has potential implications for navigation in the Suez Canal, a critical passageway for Saudi oil exports. The Treasury emphasized the move disrupts a network supporting Iran’s 'kinetic targeting' in the region.