Centre Pushes Fresh Talks to Resolve Mahanadi Water Dispute

The Centre has taken another step towards resolving the Mahanadi water dispute by bringing the governments of Odisha and Chhattisgarh together for high-level discussions in New Delhi. Union Minister of Jal Shakti C. R. Paatil chaired the meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, with senior officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Central Water Commission (CWC) and both state governments also participating.

The discussions reflected a renewed commitment from all sides to settle the dispute through dialogue, technical cooperation and the spirit of cooperative federalism rather than prolonged legal proceedings.

Technical consultations gather momentum

The meeting reviewed the progress made by the Joint Technical Committee, which has already held several rounds of discussions and reached consensus on a number of technical issues related to water sharing.

Participants also took note of the newly expanded Technical Committee, chaired by the Chairman of the Central Water Commission and comprising representatives from both states. The committee held its first meeting on 29 July 2026 and has been tasked with addressing the remaining technical issues needed to move the negotiations forward.

The Centre believes that continued technical engagement will help both states build confidence and create a practical framework for sharing the river's resources.

Mahanadi seen as a shared lifeline

Addressing the meeting, C. R. Paatil described the Mahanadi as a lifeline for millions of people living in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He said mutual trust, open communication and technical cooperation remain the strongest foundation for achieving a fair and sustainable agreement that benefits both states.

The Union Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on cooperative federalism for encouraging states to work together on complex water-sharing issues. He pointed to recent agreements, including the Yamuna Water Project Agreement, progress in implementing the Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal Award, and consensus on the Modified Parbati–Kalisindh–Chambal (MPKC) Link Project, as examples of disputes being resolved through dialogue and consensus.

States reaffirm commitment to settlement

The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal was constituted by the Central Government on 12 March 2018 under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, following a request from the Odisha government. Its tenure has since been extended to provide adequate opportunity for all parties to present their views.

During the latest meeting, both Chief Ministers reiterated their commitment to continue technical consultations in a constructive manner and appreciated the facilitation provided by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission.

Concluding the discussions, C. R. Paatil said the objective extends beyond resolving the current disagreement and focuses on creating a long-term, equitable and sustainable framework for managing the Mahanadi basin. He expressed confidence that continued cooperation between Odisha and Chhattisgarh would pave the way for a durable and mutually acceptable solution.