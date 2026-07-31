WRAPUP 1-Wildfires ease near Bordeaux and Madrid, bringing respite

France and Spain won some ‌respite ​from days of devastating wildfires on Friday as huge blazes near Bordeaux and Madrid were brought under control, although fires continued to burn in Greece and western Spain.

Europe has been ravaged by wildfires this summer after successive record-breaking heatwaves, leaving vast stretches ‌of drought-parched vegetation primed to burn, and forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. In southwestern France, authorities began allowing people home after declaring that a major wildfire, which had burned for more than a week, was contained. Evacuation orders were lifted in 12 districts west and south-west of Bordeaux, allowing 144,000 of more than 220,000 displaced people to go home, Gironde ‌prefect Sophie Brocas said in a statement. Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent, with recent scientific studies confirming that human-caused climate change has created the hot and dry conditions ‌experienced across the continent in recent months, leaving no respite for emergency crews. Europe's average temperature on Friday was forecast to be 24.9°C, +3.3°C above what was typical from 1961-1990, making it the continent furthest from its historic norm, data from the Reuters Climate Monitor showed. The plumes of smoke and ash pumped into the atmosphere in recent weeks have exposed millions of people to health-damaging air pollution. Scientists have said they are particularly concerned about emissions ⁠of fine ​particulate matter, known as PM2.5, which is associated ⁠with cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer and respiratory problems.

TOURISTS EVACUATED On the Greek island of Crete, crews were still tackling persistent hot spots along a 15 km (9-mile) front and guarding against fresh outbreaks. A fire that broke out ⁠in central Crete on Wednesday forced the evacuation of hundreds of tourists and locals, including by boat from coastal communities.

"We are fighting a huge battle to contain the blaze and hope to bring ​it under control by the end of the day," said Giorgos Tsapakos, deputy regional governor of Civil Protection of Crete. Strong winds forecast until Saturday evening ⁠with gusts of up to 115 kph were making the firefighters' job more difficult, he said.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies based in Geneva estimated 2,000 tourists were evacuated from fires on Crete and ⁠said ​homes, farmland, olive groves and livestock had been destroyed. Spain lifted its national emergency in Avila, central Spain, and Madrid on Thursday, returning control to regional authorities as conditions improved.

Fire crews remained on alert for flare-ups on Friday, while nearly 1,000 residents of seven developments in Pelayos de la Presa and San Martin de Valdeiglesias in the capital region ⁠were still unable to return home. Further east, a fire at La Vall d’Uixo in Castellon province remained active but had not spread for 48 hours. Some 7,000 residents are ⁠still displaced, although about 1,000 have returned home.

Strong ⁠winds hampered firefighters in Zamora’s Arribes del Duero Natural Park near the Portuguese border, where flames swept through the Duero and Tormes river canyons. Fourteen villages were evacuated and two others told to remain indoors.