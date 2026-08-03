About 60,000 ordered to evacuate from fires in Spokane, Washington

Around 60,000 people in Spokane, Washington, have been ordered to evacuate due to wildfires that have destroyed 600 buildings and burned over 5,390 acres.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 08:12 IST
About 60,000 ordered to evacuate from fires in Spokane, Washington
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  • United States

​Around 60,000 people have ​been ordered to evacuate ‌as wildfires ​threaten the city of Spokane in Washington state, local officials said Sunday, ‌adding the fires in the region had destroyed 600 buildings, including homes and businesses.

The Spokane Area Fire, which contains three separate ‌blazes, was threatening the areas under evacuation orders, Spokane Fire Chief ‌Tom Williams told Reuters. The fires had burned 5,390 acres (2,180 hectares) by Sunday, according to a federal incident management team.

Williams said the fires ⁠had ​yet to be ⁠contained. No injuries or deaths had been reported, officials said at a Sunday ⁠afternoon news conference.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown called it "the worst ​natural disaster our region has faced." Around 10,000 electricity customers in ⁠the region had no power as of Sunday afternoon, Avista Utilities CEO ⁠Heather Rosentrader ​said.

State officials have said that more than 250,000 acres (101,171 hectares) are burning across Washington state. Washington Governor ⁠Bob Ferguson said he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump on ⁠Sunday ⁠and requested assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The governor has declared a statewide emergency.

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