Cuba's electric grid collapses again following Sunday blackout
Cuba's national electrical grid collapsed for a second consecutive day, exacerbating the country's ongoing energy crisis caused by fuel shortages and aging infrastructure.
- Country:
- Cuba
Cuba's national electrical grid collapsed again on Monday, state-run media reported, as the government was trying to reestablish the system following a country-wide blackout on Sunday night.
Cuba's aging power generation system is under severe strain from fuel shortages, deteriorating infrastructure and a U.S.-imposed oil blockade.