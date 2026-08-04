Cuba's electric grid collapses again following Sunday blackout

​Cuba's ‌national electrical ​grid collapsed ‌again on Monday, state-run media reported, ‌as the government was ‌trying to reestablish the ⁠system ​following ⁠a country-wide blackout on Sunday ⁠night.

Cuba's aging ​power generation system ⁠is under severe ⁠strain from ​fuel shortages, deteriorating ⁠infrastructure and a U.S.-imposed ⁠oil blockade.