Ramaphosa Says South Africa’s Clean Energy Shift Is Gaining Pace

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa's transition to cleaner energy is gathering momentum, with growing investment in renewable power creating fresh economic opportunities while helping the country build a more reliable and affordable electricity system. In his weekly newsletter, the President pointed to the opening of the first phase of the Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm in Mpumalanga as a clear sign of how the country's energy sector is evolving.

The Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm, developed by Seriti Green, a subsidiary of Seriti Resources, is located between Bethal, Davel and Morgenzon on the Mpumalanga Highveld. The first phase includes 25 wind turbines with a combined generating capacity of 155 megawatts, with electricity being transmitted through Eskom's network to power Seriti's coal mining operations.

The project forms part of a planned 900MW hybrid energy development that will combine wind, solar and battery storage. Once fully completed, it is expected to become the largest hybrid renewable energy facility in South Africa. Ramaphosa said the investment is especially significant because it reflects growing confidence from South African companies that are investing in the country's own energy future.

Renewable Energy Continues to Grow

Although coal remains the country's primary energy source, renewable electricity generation has expanded steadily in recent years. According to Statistics South Africa, renewable energy contributed just 2% of locally generated electricity in 2016, increased to 6% in 2021 and reached 9% in 2024.

South Africa now has nearly 16 gigawatts of installed renewable energy capacity, while another 32 gigawatts of projects are progressing through the grid connection process and are expected to be connected by 2030. Rooftop solar installations have also grown rapidly, with the number of households using solar panels increasing by 86% over three years to reach about 675,000 homes in 2025.

Ramaphosa said this expansion has been supported by policy reforms, including the removal of licensing limits for self-generation projects and the revival of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme, which encouraged greater private sector investment.

Energy Transition Must Create Jobs and Protect Communities

The President stressed that South Africa's Just Energy Transition is about more than replacing coal with renewable energy. He said the process must also protect workers, businesses and communities that have depended on the coal industry for generations while creating new employment and investment opportunities.

More than R50 billion in green energy investment commitments were announced at this year's South Africa Investment Conference. The government has also introduced its first Energy Infrastructure Investment Prospectus, providing investors with a pipeline of electricity projects across the energy value chain.

Ramaphosa added that government is working towards creating a competitive electricity market where different suppliers can deliver electricity more efficiently and at lower cost. Cabinet has already approved the publication of the Revised Electricity Pricing Policy and the draft Electricity Sector Market Transformation Position Paper for public comment, while work continues on establishing an independent state-owned transmission company to operate the electricity market.

Mpumalanga at the Centre of the Transition

The President said Mpumalanga's transformation represents both a challenge and an opportunity. A province that has powered South Africa through its coal industry for more than a century is now becoming a centre for renewable energy development, showing how existing industrial strengths can support a cleaner energy future.

He said government will continue working with business, labour and civil society to ensure the benefits of the energy transition reach workers and local communities. The goal is to create a future where South Africans enjoy secure, reliable and affordable electricity while building stronger local economies through new industries and investment.