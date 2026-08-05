Austria hits record temperature for second day running, as east reaches 41.2 C

​Austria ‌recorded a ​record-breaking 41.2 ‌degrees Celsius (106.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on ‌Wednesday in the town ‌of Bad Deutsch-Altenburg near ⁠the ​border ⁠with Slovakia, national weather ⁠service GeoSphere ​Austria said.

The previous ⁠record of 41.0 ⁠C ​was set the ⁠previous day in nearby ⁠Vienna.