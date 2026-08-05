Austria hits record temperature for second day running, as east reaches 41.2 C
Austria recorded a record-breaking temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday in the town of Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, surpassing the previous day's record in Vienna.
- Country:
- Austria
Austria recorded a record-breaking 41.2 degrees Celsius (106.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday in the town of Bad Deutsch-Altenburg near the border with Slovakia, national weather service GeoSphere Austria said.
The previous record of 41.0 C was set the previous day in nearby Vienna.