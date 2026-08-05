Austria hits record temperature for second day running, as east reaches 41.2 C

Austria recorded a record-breaking temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday in the town of Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, surpassing the previous day's record in Vienna.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 19:47 IST
Austria hits record temperature for second day running, as east reaches 41.2 C
  • Country:
  • Austria

​Austria ‌recorded a ​record-breaking 41.2 ‌degrees Celsius (106.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on ‌Wednesday in the town ‌of Bad Deutsch-Altenburg near ⁠the ​border ⁠with Slovakia, national weather ⁠service GeoSphere ​Austria said.

The previous ⁠record of 41.0 ⁠C ​was set the ⁠previous day in nearby ⁠Vienna.

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