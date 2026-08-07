Rising Waters and Energy Challenges: Hungary's Resilience Under Pressure

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced that water levels on the Danube river are set to temporarily rise owing to rains in Austria, though the Paks nuclear plant's situation remains difficult. The plant has been operating at about 10% capacity due to prolonged heatwaves and record-low water levels, straining power supply limits.

This past week, to mitigate the crisis, Magyar encouraged energy conservation, urging citizens and companies to reduce evening electricity usage and dim Budapest's historic buildings' decorative lighting. With an expected drop in temperatures and stable energy and water supplies, these restrictions were lifted Friday night.

As the nation steps up in crisis response, Magyar emphasized the need for a resilient energy framework, pledging a commitment to examining necessary investments. Hungary aims to develop 4 gigawatts of wind energy capacity by 2030, addressing climate change concerns and enhancing its sustainable energy resources.