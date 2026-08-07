Hungary's Power Struggle: Danube Woes and Energy Resilience

Hungary faces energy challenges as Danube water levels affect the Paks nuclear plant. Prime Minister Peter Magyar calls for reduced electricity use and plans energy diversification with wind power by 2030. The government seeks solutions for long-term resilience against climate-induced changes in energy and water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 17:47 IST
Hungary's Power Struggle: Danube Woes and Energy Resilience
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  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a recent statement, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar addressed the nation about ongoing energy challenges exacerbated by low water levels in the Danube River. The Paks nuclear plant, crucial for Hungary’s energy, has been operating at just 10% capacity due to insufficient cooling capabilities amid a record-breaking heatwave.

Recognizing the urgent need for energy conservation, Magyar previously urged citizens and businesses to minimize electricity usage, especially during peak times. Fortunately, with decreasing temperatures and stable supplies, these restrictions have now been lifted. Decorative lights in Budapest are set to illuminate once more, thanks to considerable national cooperation in reducing consumption.

Despite temporary rises in river levels due to rains in Austria, Magyar remains cautious. The government is actively exploring solutions for the Paks plant should low water levels persist. Emphasizing adaptability, Magyar announced plans to invest in wind energy and bolster the country's resilience to climate change, as Europe faces escalating environmental challenges.

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