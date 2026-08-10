Italian Scientists Prepare for Groundbreaking Solar Corona Study

Italian scientists are gearing up to test a new instrument, the Circular Slit Spectrometer (CISS), during a total solar eclipse. This device aims to revolutionize solar corona research by quickly analyzing the Sun's light. The decisive trial will occur at Spain's Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:27 IST
Italian Scientists Prepare for Groundbreaking Solar Corona Study
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant development in solar research, Italian scientists from Padua have finalized a state-of-the-art instrument known as the Circular Slit Spectrometer (CISS). This device is poised for a crucial test during an upcoming total solar eclipse.

The CISS, designed to transform the study of the solar corona, is expected to offer faster spectral analysis of the Sun's light than current technologies. The test will take place at the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory in Spain on August 12, as the eclipse traverses Europe.

Researchers are optimistic that the CISS will provide unprecedented insights into the Sun’s outer atmosphere, potentially marking a new era in solar observation.

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