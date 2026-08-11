Indonesia Mobilizes Against Widespread Forest Fires During Intense El Nino

Indonesia is intensifying efforts to battle forest and land fires during a severe El Nino event, deploying cloud-seeding aircraft for rain induction. Fires have surged by 110% this year, affecting over 107,465 hectares. Six provinces are prioritized, and air pollution concerns lead to online classes in some areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 10:42 IST
Indonesia Mobilizes Against Widespread Forest Fires During Intense El Nino
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  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has intensified its efforts to combat widespread forest and land fires as the El Nino phenomenon exacerbates the dry season, officials confirmed. Cloud-seeding aircraft have been deployed to induce rain, as fires continue to spread across six priority provinces.

Forestry Ministry data reveals a startling 110% increase in fire-affected areas, totaling 107,465 hectares from January to June compared to last year. Authorities remain on high alert for potential fire expansion, with chief security minister Djamari Chaniago highlighting the gravity of the situation.

With air quality deteriorating, schools in Pontianak, West Kalimantan have shifted to online classes. The Indonesian government employs 43 helicopters and 15 fixed-wing aircraft for fire suppression, amidst challenging conditions due to scarce rain clouds. The situation extends to Malaysia, where Sarawak anticipates unhealthy air quality.

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