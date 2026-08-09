Wildfire Forces Closure of Indonesia's Mount Bromo National Park

Mount Bromo National Park in East Java, Indonesia, has been closed to tourists due to an expanding wildfire within its caldera area. The park operator announced the closure on Saturday, and the fire has been active since Monday, raising concerns for safety and environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 07:59 IST
Wildfire Forces Closure of Indonesia's Mount Bromo National Park
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Mount Bromo National Park in Indonesia's East Java has been closed to tourists after an expanding wildfire forced authorities to shut down all activities. The decision, announced late Saturday by the park operator, comes as the fire, which ignited on Monday, continues to rage through the caldera area.

The blaze at this popular tourist destination has raised significant concerns over the safety of visitors and the potential environmental impact, prompting swift action from the park authorities. The closure aims to ensure the protection of both natural resources and public safety.

As firefighters work tirelessly to control the situation, the incident highlights ongoing challenges in managing wildfires in national parks, exacerbated by dry conditions prevalent in the region. Travelers planning to visit should stay updated on the park's status and heed official advisories.

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