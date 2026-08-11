Bjorn Fortuin to Captain South Africa's T20 Cricket Endeavor

South Africa's cricket team has named Bjorn Fortuin as the captain for the upcoming Twenty20 matches against Namibia and Zimbabwe in a tri-series held in Windhoek. The series, which also includes three one-day international matches, marks a strategic move by South Africa to provide international exposure to their budding talent.

All-rounders Duan Jansen and Eathan Bosch are set to make their international debut, as the squad seeks to share experience among younger players. The decision to rest seasoned players comes as South Africa prepares for intensive tours from Australia, Bangladesh, and England later this year, according to coach Shukri Conrad.

New selections such as Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, and seamer Nqobani Mokoena are included in the squad, emphasizing the team's aim to build on its international caps. The unified squad for T20 and ODI series anticipates showcasing well-rounded team strength, Conrad noted in a recent virtual press conference.