Market Jitters: China and Hong Kong Stocks Dip Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday. Investors reevaluated the outlook for U.S.-Iran tensions, which have affected global oil prices. Various stock indices, including the Shanghai Composite and CSI300, recorded losses amid President Trump's demands for Iran regarding a peace deal and compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 14:12 IST
Market Jitters: China and Hong Kong Stocks Dip Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
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On Tuesday, stocks in Mainland China and Hong Kong declined as investors recalibrated their expectations about the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, which have significantly impacted global oil prices.

The Shanghai Composite index fell by 0.8%, ending a five-day winning streak, while the blue-chip CSI300 also dropped 0.8%. The Shenzhen index decreased by 0.5%, the ChiNext Composite rose by 0.3%, and the tech-focused STAR50 plummeted by 1.6%.

Complicating matters, U.S. President Donald Trump issued demands for Iran to pay compensation for casualties, adding a layer of complexity to diplomatic efforts aimed at calming the conflict and potentially reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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