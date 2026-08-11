Market Jitters: China and Hong Kong Stocks Dip Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

On Tuesday, stocks in Mainland China and Hong Kong declined as investors recalibrated their expectations about the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, which have significantly impacted global oil prices.

The Shanghai Composite index fell by 0.8%, ending a five-day winning streak, while the blue-chip CSI300 also dropped 0.8%. The Shenzhen index decreased by 0.5%, the ChiNext Composite rose by 0.3%, and the tech-focused STAR50 plummeted by 1.6%.

Complicating matters, U.S. President Donald Trump issued demands for Iran to pay compensation for casualties, adding a layer of complexity to diplomatic efforts aimed at calming the conflict and potentially reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz.