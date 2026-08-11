UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

United Nations experts have raised alarm over what they describe as a sharp escalation in attacks against Palestinian civilians across Gaza and the occupied West Bank during July, saying deaths, displacement, restrictions on humanitarian assistance and settler violence have further worsened an already devastating humanitarian and human rights situation.

The experts said around 160 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza during July, bringing the reported number of deaths since the ceasefire that began in October 2025 to more than 1,200. According to their statement, those killed included women, children and older people, with some attacks occurring in densely populated displacement areas where civilians had sought shelter.

UN Experts Raise Concerns Over Gaza Displacement

The experts said evacuation orders have continued to affect residential areas before buildings are destroyed, placing further pressure on Palestinians already struggling to find adequate shelter. They also raised concerns about changes around the so-called yellow line, including the construction of a 23-kilometre barrier and the destruction of residential buildings.

Their statement condemned reported attacks affecting hospitals and shelters, as well as the killing of police officers, humanitarian personnel and UN-contracted workers. The experts also alleged abuses by armed groups reportedly cooperating with the Israeli military.

They characterised the continuing situation as genocide, an allegation that has been strongly disputed by Israel, which has previously rejected accusations of genocide and maintained that its military operations target Hamas and other armed groups rather than Palestinian civilians.

Food and Water Access Remain Major Concerns

Humanitarian conditions were another focus of the experts' warning, with the statement saying food assistance was still not entering Gaza freely and that available commercial food products were often inadequate for people's nutritional needs.

Damage and restrictions affecting farmland, clean water and agricultural supplies have made it increasingly difficult for Palestinians to produce their own food, according to the experts. They said children, older people and people with disabilities face particularly serious consequences from food insecurity.

The experts also linked worsening shortages to wider social risks, including increased gender-based violence and child marriage, while women searching for food may face additional dangers during their daily movements.

West Bank Deaths and Settler Violence Draw Alarm

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, during July, according to the statement, with most deaths reported during the final 10 days of the month.

The experts also highlighted cases in which movement restrictions allegedly prevented people from reaching medical assistance, citing the death of a four-month-old baby and a miscarriage suffered by a pregnant woman after ambulances were reportedly blocked at military gates.

Particular concern was raised over violence involving Israeli settlers. The experts cited an incident in Tell, southwest of Nablus, on 24 July in which four Palestinian men from one family were killed during clashes involving armed settlers and soldiers. They said more than 20 attacks were subsequently recorded across the West Bank during one weekend, affecting homes, mosques, farms and water infrastructure.

Experts Call for International Action

The UN experts referred to the International Court of Justice's July 2024 advisory opinion, which found Israel's continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory unlawful and said its settlement policy violated international law.

They called for attacks against civilians to stop, the ceasefire to be respected and humanitarian assistance to enter without obstruction. Their statement also urged accountability and called on other countries to take concrete measures to ensure compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law.

The experts argued that governments providing political, military or financial assistance that helps maintain an unlawful situation could themselves face obligations under international law, placing renewed attention on the responsibilities of third countries as the conflict and humanitarian crisis continue.