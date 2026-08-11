Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Shcherbakivka in the Kharkiv region and Nove Pole in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. The report has not been independently verified. These developments indicate ongoing tensions and shifts in territorial control amid the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 14:48 IST
Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia
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  • Russia

On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry announced a significant development, stating that Russian forces have seized control of two key settlements in Ukraine.

The areas reported under control are Shcherbakivka, located in the Kharkiv region, and Nove Pole in the Zaporizhzhia region. These strategic advances highlight the ongoing conflict dynamics.

At this time, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made by the Russian Defence Ministry regarding the current battlefield status.

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