Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry announced a significant development, stating that Russian forces have seized control of two key settlements in Ukraine.

The areas reported under control are Shcherbakivka, located in the Kharkiv region, and Nove Pole in the Zaporizhzhia region. These strategic advances highlight the ongoing conflict dynamics.

At this time, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made by the Russian Defence Ministry regarding the current battlefield status.