Malaysia Builds Regional Leadership in Non-Destructive Testing

Malaysia has transformed its non-destructive testing capabilities over more than four decades, moving from dependence on overseas inspection services to becoming a regional source of expertise that is helping other Asia-Pacific countries strengthen industrial safety, technical skills and inspection standards.

The progress has been supported by sustained cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has worked with Malaysia to develop specialist institutions, technology, training systems and a skilled workforce. More than 10,000 people in the country have received non-destructive testing training with IAEA support, creating a large base of technical expertise that now serves industries at home and contributes to training across the wider region.

Non-destructive testing allows specialists to examine materials, equipment and infrastructure for hidden defects without damaging the components being inspected. Finding cracks, weaknesses and other problems at an early stage can improve safety, prevent expensive failures and help businesses keep industrial facilities operating reliably.

Training Creates Thousands of Certified Specialists

Malaysia began strengthening its national inspection capabilities during the 1980s as industrial growth increased demand for reliable testing services. Developing domestic expertise gave the country a way to reduce its reliance on costly foreign inspection providers while creating skilled technical jobs and supporting local industries.

Successive IAEA technical cooperation projects, including activities under the Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research, Development and Training Related to Nuclear Science and Technology for Asia and the Pacific, supported the development of training, qualification and certification systems.

More than 5,000 Malaysian personnel have achieved Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3 certifications across different non-destructive testing methods. Around 150 local companies now provide inspection services for industries where identifying defects and maintaining the integrity of equipment can be critical to safe operations.

Ilham Mukriz Zainal Abidin, Senior Researcher at the Malaysian Nuclear Agency, said Malaysia's experience shows how continued investment in people and international cooperation can turn a country receiving technical assistance into one capable of sharing its own knowledge with regional partners.

Malaysia Shares Technical Knowledge Across Asia-Pacific

Malaysia's expertise is increasingly being used to develop non-destructive testing capabilities elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, with Malaysian specialists sharing experience in creating training programmes and building qualification and certification systems that meet industry needs.

The country hosted a regional digital radiographic testing course in 2025, bringing participants from across Asia-Pacific together for theoretical lessons and intensive practical training. Participants completed international certifications in digital radiography, helping expand the number of qualified specialists while supporting more consistent standards across participating countries.

Malaysia has also hosted IAEA fellows and scientific visitors for longer training placements, giving professionals from other countries opportunities to develop technical skills within established Malaysian institutions.

AI and Digital Technology Shape Next Stage of Testing

Malaysia's regional role received another boost in 2023 when the Malaysian Nuclear Agency, known as Nuklear Malaysia, was designated an IAEA Collaborating Centre for nuclear science applications. The agency now supports regional research, development and training, including work on advanced non-destructive testing technologies.

Newer areas include digital radiography, computed tomography and artificial intelligence-assisted inspection, which can give specialists additional ways to detect and analyse defects in industrial materials and infrastructure.

Tzanka Kokalova Wheldon, Director of the IAEA's Division of Physical and Chemical Sciences, said cooperation with the Malaysian Nuclear Agency has covered everything from certification standards to research into new inspection applications.

Malaysia's shift from receiving technical assistance to providing regional expertise shows how decades of investment in training and institutions can create capabilities that extend beyond national borders, with its specialists now helping other countries develop safer and more technically advanced industries.