Indonesia Battles Worsening Forest Fires Amid Intensified El Nino

Indonesia has ramped up measures to tackle spreading forest and land fires across six key provinces. Officials confirmed that cloud-seeding operations are actively being used to trigger rain in efforts to combat haze affecting the region.

The dry season in Indonesia has extended longer and become more severe due to an intensifying El Nino, leading to increased risks of drought, forest fires, and deteriorating air quality. Forestry Ministry statistics indicate a staggering 110% rise in land affected by fires compared to the previous El Nino period in 2023.

The government identified the critical provinces requiring intervention, including Riau, Jambi, and South Sumatra on Sumatra island, along with West, Central, and South Kalimantan on Borneo island. Authorities have adapted by moving classes online in severely impacted areas. On Java island, efforts continue to extinguish fires in Mount Bromo national park.